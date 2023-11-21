Deliveroo riders aren’t entitled to collective bargaining protections, UK court says

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top court has ruled that riders for one of the U.K.’s biggest meal delivery companies aren’t entitled to collective bargaining protections because they aren’t employees. The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain had sought to represent Deliveroo riders to improve working conditions for the people who scurry around the nation’s streets delivering takeout meals to customers. When Deliveroo refused to negotiate with the union, the workers appealed. They argued that the company was violating rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court said Tuesday that collective bargaining rights are only guaranteed when there is an “employment relationship.” It says Deliveroo riders aren’t employees because their contract allows them to appoint a substitute.

