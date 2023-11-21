Germany’s defense minister unveils more help for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is vowing to keep supporting Ukraine’s efforts to win its war against Russia, pledging further military aid worth 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion). The new aid is reportedly to include further Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft missile systems as well as anti-tank mines and 155-millimeter artillery shells. German news agency dpa reported that Pistorius announced the pledge at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv. His visit appeared to be part of an international political effort to keep the war in the public mind as other issues clamor for attention, including the Israel-Hamas conflict.

