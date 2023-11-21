Mexican officials admit secrecy-shrouded border train project had no environmental impact study

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s northern state of Sonora has acknowledged that a secrecy-shrouded train project was an army undertaking that has not yet submitted any environmental impact statement, even though it is already being built. The rail link to the border city of Nogales threatens to cut through and damage environmentally-sensitive conservation lands. The project illustrates the power that Mexico’s president has given to the army, which has been allowed to sidestep normally permitting and environmental standards. Opponents of the rail line, meanwhile, have been unable to get even the most basic information on the train line.

