3 New Zealand political leaders say they’ve reached agreement to form next government

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Three New Zealand political leaders say they’ve reached an agreement to form the next government, pending a final signoff from their parties which they expected within hours. The party leaders said they expected to hold a formal signing ceremony Friday at Parliament. The announcement brought to an end nearly six weeks of negotiations since New Zealand held its general election on Oct. 14. What has never been in question is that Christopher Luxon will be the next prime minister, after his conservative National Party won 38% of the vote. What has been at play is what policies the three parties can agree upon to form a coalition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.