Dozens evacuate and 10 homes are destroyed by a wildfire burning out of control on the edge of Perth

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities say dozens of residents have been evacuated and at least 10 homes have been destroyed by a wildfire that’s burning out of control during heat wave spring conditions on the northern fringe of the west coast city of Perth. Western Australia state Department of Fires and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said Thursday there have been no deaths reported but several firefighters sustained minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. The fire began Wednesday afternoon in a pine tree plantation on Perth’s northeast edge and was fanned overnight by 37-mile-an-hour winds. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

