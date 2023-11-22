El Nino-worsened flooding has Somalia in a state of emergency. Residents of one town are desperate
By OMAR FARUK
Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — First, some families fled drought and violence. Now they say they have nowhere to hide from intense flooding as rainfall exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Nino pummels large parts of Somalia. The federal government declared a state of emergency in October. Among the worst hit towns is the densely populated Beledweyne, where the Shabelle River has burst its banks, destroyed many homes and caused thousands to flee to higher ground near the border with Ethiopia. The humanitarian group Save the Children says the flooding has forced an estimated 250,000 people, or 90% of Beledweyne’s population, out of their homes.