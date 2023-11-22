Georgia Supreme Court ruling prevents GOP-backed commission from beginning to discipline prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state Supreme Court is refusing to approve rules for a new commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors. The Wednesday ruling means the commission can’t begin operating. Some Republicans in Georgia want the new commission to discipline or remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting former President Donald Trump. Justices say they have “grave doubts” about their ability to regulate the duties of district attorneys beyond the practice of law. One Republican says lawmakers can quickly change the law to address the court’s concerns. Georgia’s law is one of multiple Republican attempts nationwide to control prosecutors. Four Georgia district attorneys are also suing to overturn the law.

