Israel and Hamas have reached a deal on a cease-fire and hostages. What does it look like?

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A temporary cease-fire agreement to facilitate the release of dozens of people taken hostage during Hamas’ raid on Israel is expected to bring the first respite to war-weary Palestinians in Gaza and a glimmer of hope to the families of the captives. Israel and Hamas agreed to the four-day halt. It was announced Wednesday and will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The deal was brokered by Qatar, the U.S. and Egypt and was made public as fighting intensified in central neighborhoods of Gaza City. Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV channel said the truce would take effect Thursday morning local time.

