More than 43,000 people went to the polls for a Louisiana election. A candidate won by 1 vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In the northwest corner of Louisiana, a candidate for parish sheriff is demanding a recount after losing by a single vote in an election where more than 43,000 people voted. The tight race shines a spotlight on Louisiana’s recount process and its outdated voting machines, which do not produce an auditable paper trail that experts say is critical to ensuring election results are accurate. When the recount takes place Monday only absentee ballots will be tallied again, as they are the only auditable paper trail. States’ recount abilities have proven to be exceedingly important, especially following the 2020 presidential election when multiple battleground states conducted recounts to confirm President Joe Biden’s victory.

