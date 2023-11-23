Eddie Merrins, the ‘Little Pro’ who had an enormous influence on golf in LA, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eddie Merrins was known as “The Little Pro” because of his 5-foot-7 stature. The nickname surely had nothing to do with his giant influence on golf. Merrins died Wednesday after a long illness, according to UCLA, where he coached golf for 14 years. Merrins was famous for his driving cap and his passion. He played a little on the PGA Tour. But his real joy was teaching. He took over as head pro at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles in 1962 and stayed there the better part of 50 years. He taught everyone from major champions like Corey Pavin to Hollywood legends like Fred Astaire. Eddie Merrins was 91.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.