Israel and Ukraine could face each other in a playoff final for a spot at soccer’s Euro 2024
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israel and Ukraine could face each other for a spot at next year’s European Championship. Both countries are currently fighting wars. The two national teams were put on the same qualifying path in the playoff draw with a possible deciding match in March. Israel was drawn to face Iceland and Ukraine was paired with Bosnia-Herzegovina. The winners will face each other in March for a place at Euro 2024 in Germany. Wales will host Finland and that winner will then host Poland or Estonia in another playoff bracket and Georgia or Luxembourg will host either Greece or Kazakhstan in the third.