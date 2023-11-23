Israel and Ukraine could face each other in a playoff final for a spot at soccer’s Euro 2024

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israel and Ukraine could face each other for a spot at next year’s European Championship. Both countries are currently fighting wars. The two national teams were put on the same qualifying path in the playoff draw with a possible deciding match in March. Israel was drawn to face Iceland and Ukraine was paired with Bosnia-Herzegovina. The winners will face each other in March for a place at Euro 2024 in Germany. Wales will host Finland and that winner will then host Poland or Estonia in another playoff bracket and Georgia or Luxembourg will host either Greece or Kazakhstan in the third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.