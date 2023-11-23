Main Taiwan opposition party announces vice presidential candidate as hopes for alliance fracture

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s main opposition party Nationalist Party has announced a veteran politician as its vice presidential candidate as hopes for a cross-party alliance to challenge the ruling Democratic Progressive Party have fractured. Hou The announcement Friday comes days after the DPP announced that its presidential candidate, serving vice president William Lai, had recruited former de-facto ambassador to the U.S. Bi-khim Hsiao as his running mate. The Lai-Hsiao ticket is favored to win in the January polls, taking over from incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, who is limited to two terms.

