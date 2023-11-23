South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week. The South’s defense minister says it should be clear by early next week whether the satellite is functioning properly. The launch has deepened regional animosities, with both Koreas threatening to breach a past reconciliation deal and taking hostile actions along their heavily armed border. After two launch failures earlier this year, North Korea said it successfully placed its satellite into orbit on Tuesday night. South Korea’s military has confirmed the satellite entered orbit.

