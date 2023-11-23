Thousands led by Cuba’s president march in Havana in solidarity with Palestinian people

HAVANA (AP) — Thousands of people led by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel have marched along Havana’s iconic boardwalk in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanding an end to the war between Israel and Hamas. Díaz-Canel was accompanied Thursday by Cuba’s main leaders, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez. The marchers passed in front of the U.S. Embassy. Palestinian medical students who were in Cuba as part of a cooperation program participated. One of the students said the march meant a lot: “It makes people feel that Palestine is not alone.”

