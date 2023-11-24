Nissan will invest over $1 billion to make EV versions of its best-selling cars in the UK
LONDON (AP) — Nissan will invest more than $1.3 billion to update its factory in northeast England to make electric versions of its two best-selling cars. It’s a boost for the British government as it tries to revive the country’s ailing economy. The Japanese automaker manufactures the gasoline-powered Qashqai and smaller Juke crossover vehicles at the factory in Sunderland, which employs 6,000 workers. The company said Friday that it’s directly investing up to 1.12 billion pounds to produce electric successors to the two models. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls it “a massive vote of confidence in the U.K.’s automotive industry.”