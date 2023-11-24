Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter, London

Paris Hilton had a Thanksgiving surprise to share in the form of a daughter named London. Hilton on Friday shared an Instagram photo of a pink baby outfit with “London” printed on the top and a caption that read “thankful for my baby girl.” She followed with several Thanksgiving TikToks that further demystified the new arrival, including one in which she and husband Carter Reum chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix. Hilton’s representative confirmed to The Associated Press that the baby was welcomed via surrogate. Hilton and Reum were married in November 2021 and announced the arrival of Phoenix in January 2023.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.