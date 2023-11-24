Rapper Young Thug’s long-delayed racketeering trial begins soon. Here’s what to know about the case

ATLANTA (AP) — Opening statements are expected next week in Atlanta in the trial of rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of co-founding a violent criminal street gang and using his music to promote it. It took nearly 10 months to seat a jury to hear the case, which will last several months. Since Young Thug’s arrest in May 2022, the rapper has released an album while behind bars and his attorneys have maintained his innocence. Prosecutors allege the Atlanta-based rapper of being the leader of a gang called Young Slime Life and giving orders for multiple crimes. He faces 20 years or more in prison if he’s convicted on certain charges.

By KATE BRUMBACK and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.