Ringo Starr takes fans on a colorful tour of his past in book ‘Beats & Threads’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ringo Starr’s latest project is for fans of music and of fashion. Published Friday, “Beats & Threads” is an illustrated journey through the former Beatles drummer’s long career, featuring images of everything from his drum kits to his trend-setting wardrobe. The 312-page book is being sold through the publishing division of Julien’s Auctions. “Beats and Threads” has a list price of $80, along with signed limited editions for as much as $750. All proceeds will be donated to the Lotus Foundation, which offers support for various charitable projects, from substance abuse to homelessness.

