The Netherlands’ longtime ruling party says it won’t join a new government following far-right’s win

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The process of forming a new government for the Netherlands in the aftermath of a far-right party’s stunning election victory is underway. Leaders of political parties met on Friday with the chair of parliament’s lower house and appointed a senator from the Party for Freedom to investigate possible coalitions. The party led by veteran anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house on Wednesday. The party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte won 24, according to a near complete vote count. The new leader of Rutte’s People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy says the party won’t join the next coalition government but might support one on key votes in parliament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.