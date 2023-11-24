Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police say Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence. The actor and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running. Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community. A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.