127 Malaysians, suspected to be victims of job scams, rescued from Myanmar fighting

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says more than 120 suspected victims of job scams have been rescued after being stranded by fighting in northern Myanmar between the military and armed ethnic groups. Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said they are in a safe location and the government hoped to fly them home by Thursday. The foreign ministry earlier said the group were stranded in Laukkaing, a notorious hub for online scams. Fighting has continued in northern Myanmar after armed ethnic groups launched a surprise offensive last month. They have seized control of several border crossings to China. Zambry thanked China and Myanmar authorities for their help in the operation but didn’t give further details.

