Minnesota Wild fire coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after losing 14 of their first 19 games
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have fired coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods. General manager Bill Guerin announced the moves. Guerin did not say who would be replacing Evason on an interim basis. The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games this season. Evason was nearly a quarter of the way through his fourth full season as Minnesota’s coach. He got the job as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau in February 2020.