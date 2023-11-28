Antisemitic incidents in Germany rose by 320% after Hamas attacked Israel, a monitoring group says

BERLIN (AP) — A group tracking antisemitism in Germany says that it has documented a drastic increase of antisemitic incidents in the country in the month after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. The RIAS group says it recorded 994 incidents, which is an average of 29 incidents per day and an increase of 320% compared to the same time period in 2022. The group looked at the time period from Oct. 7 to Nov. 9. The incidents included three cases of extreme violence, 72 cases of targeted damage to property and more than 800 cases of offensive behavior. In one of the worst incidents, a synagogue in Berlin was firebombed in mid-October.

