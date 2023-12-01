At least 12 people are missing after heavy rain triggers a landslide and flash floods in Indonesia

MEDAN, Indonesia (AP) — Torrential rain has triggered flash floods and a landslide on Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Officials say at least 12 people are missing Saturday after tons of mud, rocks and trees rolled down from a mountain late Friday. The landslide reached a river that burst its banks and tore through mountainside villages. Worst hit has been Simangulampe, a village near the popular Lake Toba in North Sumatra province. Several people there have been buried under tons of mud and houses are damaged. Relief efforts were hampered by blocked roads covered with thick mud, debris and giant rocks, and rescuers are still searching for the dozen missing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.