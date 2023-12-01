Judge rejects calls to halt winter construction work on Willow oil project in Alaska during appeal
By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge in Alaska has rejected requests from environmental groups to halt winter construction work for the massive Willow oil project on Alaska’s North Slope while the groups’ legal fight over the drilling project wages on. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason just last month upheld the Biden administration’s approval in March of the ConocoPhillips Alaska project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska and dismissed lawsuits brought by environmentalists and a grassroots Iñupiat group challenging Willow’s approval. Those groups appealed the decision and asked Gleason to block winter construction work planned by ConocoPhillips Alaska while the appeal is pending. She denied that request Friday.