US border officials are closing a remote Arizona crossing because of overwhelming migrant arrivals

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it will temporarily close south and northbound traffic to vehicle and pedestrians at the remote Lukeville, Arizona border crossing with Mexico. The agency said Friday that beginning on Monday its Office of Field Operations will shut down the port to help Border Patrol agents take an overwhelming number of migrants into custody. It blamed the hundreds of people arriving daily around Lukeville on “smugglers peddling disinformation.” The road that runs through it is used to travel to Rocky Point resort in the Mexican state of Sonora, on the Sea of Cortez.

