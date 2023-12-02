Party of Pakistan’s former jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan elects new head

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan’s party has elected a new head for the first time since it was established, following the recommendation of the imprisoned politician. Khan has been in charge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, since he founded it in 1996. Gohar Khan was elected on Saturday as the party’s new leader. On Wednesday, Imran Khan — who is currently serving a three-year sentence — named Gohar, who is one of his lawyers, as a candidate for the party’s top post. The new party head vowed to step down once Khan’s conviction “is overturned.” Imran Khan was convicted in August for unlawfully selling state gifts and was unable to run in his party’s election.

