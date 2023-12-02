Sheriff says Alabama family’s pet ‘wolf-hybrid’ killed their 3-month-old boy

CHELSEA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a 3-month-old boy was killed by his family’s pet, a hybrid animal that was part dog, part wolf. It happened Thursday afternoon in a home in Chelsea. News outlets report the boy was bitten despite his parent’s efforts to rescue him from the animal. Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer confirmed the child’s death, reporting the baby was killed by an “exotic family pet.” Authorities say the animal has been euthanized and its remains were taken to the state laboratory at Auburn University for further examination. The International Wolf Center has published an extensive online warning against bringing such hybrids into family homes.

