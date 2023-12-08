Police still investigating motive of UNLV shooting; school officials cancel classes, finals

Three University of Nevada, Las Vegas, faculty members died this week and another was critically injured when a lone gunman walked onto campus and opened fire in a building housing the business school. The shooting stoked fear on the 30,000-student campus just miles from the Las Vegas Strip where the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history led to the deaths of 60 people on Oct. 1, 2017. Las Vegas police are still trying to understand what led Anthony Polito, a longtime business professor in North Carolina, to the campus on Wednesday. All of the victims were professors at UNLV.

