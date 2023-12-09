At DC roast, Joe Manchin jokes he could be the slightly younger president America needs
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is once again teasing that he could make a third-party run for the White House. Manchin at a Washington roast on Saturday joked that the country could use someone slightly younger that 81-year-old President Joe Biden or the 77-year-old former President Donald Trump. Manchin is 76. The West Virginia Democrat announced last month that he would not run for reelection in 2024, sparking speculation that he might run for president as a third-party candidate. Manchin made his comments during the Gridiron Club’s winter dinner. The annual Washington gathering features songs and speeches from Democrats, Republicans and journalists.