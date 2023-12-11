Skip to Content
News

Young Slime Life defendant Shannon Stillwell stabbed at Atlanta jail

<i>Miguel Martinez/TNS/Zuma/File</i><br/>Shannon Stillwell reacts as he waits for the jury selection portion of his trial to continue in a Fulton County
Miguel Martinez/TNS/Zuma/File
Shannon Stillwell reacts as he waits for the jury selection portion of his trial to continue in a Fulton County
By
Published 7:29 AM

By Alta Spells, Jason Morris and Olivia LaBorde, CNN

(CNN) — Shannon Stillwell, one of the defendants in the YSL trial, was stabbed overnight at the Fulton County Jail, according to Natalie Ammons, with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Ammons, Stillwell is in the hospital.

“I’m obviously very concerned about my client and I’m gathering information at this time,” Stillwell’s attorney Max Schardt said.

Moments after court began on Monday morning, Judge Ural Glanville announced, “We’ve had a medical issue come up for one of our participants,” and then recessed court for the rest of the day.

Stillwell is facing two murder charges among other counts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content