Young Slime Life defendant Shannon Stillwell stabbed at Atlanta jail

(CNN) — Shannon Stillwell, one of the defendants in the YSL trial, was stabbed overnight at the Fulton County Jail, according to Natalie Ammons, with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Ammons, Stillwell is in the hospital.

“I’m obviously very concerned about my client and I’m gathering information at this time,” Stillwell’s attorney Max Schardt said.

Moments after court began on Monday morning, Judge Ural Glanville announced, “We’ve had a medical issue come up for one of our participants,” and then recessed court for the rest of the day.

Stillwell is facing two murder charges among other counts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

