NTSB says a JetBlue captain took off quickly to avoid an incoming plane in Colorado last year

Federal investigators are describing a close call between planes at a Colorado airport last year. The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that a JetBlue plane struck its tail on the ground because the captain took off quickly to avoid a plane that was preparing to land on the same runway. The incident happened in January 2022 at an airport near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The NTSB says no one was injured but the JetBlue plane suffered substantial damage from hitting its tail on the runway. The incident is one of many close calls between planes at U.S. airports in the last couple years.

