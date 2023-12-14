Danish police arrest several people suspected of planning terror attacks
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Several arrests have been in Denmark with police saying they carried out the operation “on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist attack.” The arrests were made in “a coordinated action” in several places in Denmark early Thursday. No other details were given. The Copenhagen police and Denmark’s domestic intelligence service are due to give a press conference later. The terror threat level in Denmark currently is at level four, the second highest.