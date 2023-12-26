Cliff Bentz sounds off on ongoing China Hat Road issues, President Biden impeachment inquiry

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Representative for Oregon's 2nd congressional district Cliff Bentz, R-Ore, is sounding off about the ongoing issues out on China Hat Road, along with why he voted to look further into an inquiry for a potential impeachment of President Joe Biden.

Bentz's district includes south Deschutes County, but excludes Bend, Sisters and other parts of the county.

In an interview with NewsChannel 21, Bentz says the issues out at China Hat Road, just south of Bend, have gotten out of control in the past couple years since he took office in 2021. "This has become a place people want to be because they get to be on national forest service land, use drugs and not have to worry about it."

In addition, Bentz also offered his reasoning as to why he voted earlier this month to look into an inquiry to potentially impeach President Joe Biden. Bentz is apart of the House Judiciary Committee that will investigate if the claims against Biden and his son Hunter are true.

"The courts, when they see congress has voted for a formal inquiry, are robbed of the argument that there wasn't a formal effort to get these document. Now we have said yes, there is a formal inquiry. Give us the documents" Bentz explained.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield sat down with Bentz last week for the wide-ranging interview. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.