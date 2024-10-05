Gotham scores four goals in 14-minute span to beat Bay 5-1

Associated Press

Esther González had two goals and an assist as Gotham scored four goals in 14 minutes to pull away late for a 5-1 win over Bay FC at Red Bull Arena on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

González’s two goals and an assist in a span of 4 minutes and 20 seconds was the fastest three-goal contribution in league history.

With the game tied 1-1, Gotham (14-4-5) jumped into the lead in the 70th minute when Rose Lavelle headed in González’s cross on a counter attack. It was Lavelle’s career-best sixth goal this season.

Emily Sonnett headed Lavelle’s corner kick into the middle for González to redirect into the net in the 72nd minute. Two minutes later, she tapped in a deflected cross to make it 4-1.

Cece Kizer, who joined Gotham in early September, added another goal in the 84th minute.

Following a handball in the box, Jenna Nighswonger’s penalty shot bounced off the right post and into the net to get things started for Gotham in the ninth minute.

Asisat Oshoala tied the game in the 18th minute with her seventh goal this season, curling her shot around Ann-Katrin Berger on an assist from Racheal Kundananji.

Bay (9-13-1) hasn’t conceded multiple goals in a game since Aug. 23.

CURRENT 2, LOUISVILLE 0

Temwa Chawinga scored her 18th goal of the season to tie the NWSL single-season record and the Kansas City Current beat Racing Louisville 2-0 at Lynn Family Stadium.

Chawinga only needed two minutes to get on the scoresheet, sneaking her shot into the near-post corner after Debinha slipped a pass behind the defense.

Chawinga tied Sam Kerr’s record set in 2019. She has now scored against 12 different teams in a season, also a league record.

Vanessa DiBernardo scored her fifth goal of the season on a free kick in the 86th minute to give the Current (13-3-7) a 2-0 lead, curling her shot from about 20 yards out into the left corner.

Louisville (6-10-7) is three points out of a playoff position with three games remaining.

COURAGE 2, WAVE 1

Aline Gomes scored her first NWSL goal to help the North Carolina Courage beat the San Diego Wave 2-1 and clinch a playoff spot.

The Courage (12-9-2) have now gone 20 games without a loss at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Gomes scored in the 32nd minute, scooping a bouncing ball over goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

In her first match back after representing Japan in the U-20 Women’s World Cup, Manaka Matsukubo headed in a deflected cross to double the lead just before halftime.

Hanna Lundkvist tapped in a rebound off a Wave (5-11-7) corner kick in the 84th minute.

ROYALS 2, THORNS 1

Hannah Betfort and Mina Tanaka scored three minutes apart early in the second half to give the Utah Royals a 2-1 victory over the Thorns at Portland’s Providence Park.

Olivia Moultrie converted a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to narrow the gap for the Thorns, who are winless in their last seven matches. Portland’s last win came on July 5 before the leaguewide break for the Olympics.

Portland (8-11-4) remained above the playoff line in seventh place in the standings with three games remaining.

The Royals (6-14-3) still have a slim shot at making the playoffs.

Betfort sent the ball over the head of Thorns goalkeeper Shelby Hogan and into the net in the 47th minute. Tanaka scored on a rebound in the 50th.

The Thorns were without top scorer Sophia Smith, who has an ankle injury that has kept her out of the last three league games. Midfielder Hina Sugita also remained out with a facial injury.

