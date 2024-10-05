Photos: A visual look at Trump’s return to Pennsylvania for a rally at site of assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of supporters returned to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to rally around Donald Trump at the same site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July. The former president and Republican nominee picked up where he left off in July when a gunman’s bullet struck his ear, beginning his speech with, “As I was saying,” and gesturing toward an immigration chart he was looking at when the gunfire began. There were numerous references and tributes to Corey Comperatore, who died at the July rally as he shielded family members from gunfire. Billionaire tech executive Elon Musk spoke for the first time at a Trump rally, jumping and pumping his fists into the air as he took the podium.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.