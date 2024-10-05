Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest

Sharpe to miss start of the Trail Blazers’ season with shoulder injury

KTVZ
By
Published 3:13 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe will miss the start of the regular season because of a small labral tear in his left shoulder.

The Trail Blazers said Saturday that Sharpe will miss from four to six weeks.

It is Portland’s second injury after the opening week of training camp. Robert Williams III is out two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Sharpe, who is embarking on his third NBA season averaged 15.9 points and five rebounds last season with the Blazers. But he was sidelined for the second half of the season after he had core muscle surgery in January.

The Blazers open the regular season at home against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 23.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content