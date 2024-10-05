South Korean leader says North Korea wants US attention by showing off nuclear might

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol says North Korea’s recent disclosure of a nuclear facility was likely an attempt to grab U.S. attention ahead of the presidential election. Yoon also told The Associated Press that North Korea will likely stage major provocations like a nuclear test explosion and a long-range missile test. Yoon has shared his government’s assessment on the recent moves by North Korea leaving Sunday for a three-nation trip that includes a stop in Laos for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders. Concerns about North Korea have grown in recent weeks with the country unveiling a secretive uranium-enrichment facility, vowing to build more nuclear weapons and continuing its provocative missile tests.

