UC Davis edges Portland State 27-26 after a controversial finish

PORTLAND (AP) — Miles Hastings led a 94-yard final drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Trent Tompkins as time expired to help UC Davis edge Portland State 27-26 on Saturday after a controversial finish.

Portland State celebrated an incomplete pass in the end zone that the players thought was the final play of the game. But the officials put one second back on the clock to give UC Davis, ranked No. 8 in the latest coaches poll, another shot at it.

Hastings took advantage of the call. He was alone in the backfield for the snap before scrambling to the right side for a toss to the front corner of the end zone. Tompkins made the catch while his momentum sent him back toward the field of play.

The officials reviewed the play and determined Tompkins had possession in the end zone before being pushed backwards.

Hastings finished with 398 yards and three touchdowns for UC Davis (5-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Lan Larison carried it a game-high 23 times for 124 yards and he grabbed nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Hutton hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a score.

Dante Chachere also tossed three touchdown passes for Portland State (0-5, 0-2).

Hastings had gotten UC Davis within 23-21 early in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run to cap a 10-play, 61-yard drive. Portland State answered with a drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes, taking a five-point lead on a 23-yard field goal by Mathias Uribe with 5:47 left.

Portland State forced a turnover on UC Davis’ next possession when Isaiah Green intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards to the UCD 43-yard line. But the Vikings went three-and-out before downing a punt at the 6-yard line with 1:50 left.

