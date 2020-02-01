Driver seriously injured in Hwy. 20-Cooley Road crash

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An 89-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 at the intersection with Cooley Road on the north side of Bend, Oregon State Police reported.

Around 6:15 p.m., a blue Toyota Tercel was crossing the highway on Cooley Road when it was struck on the driver's side by a silver Jeep Wrangler heading west on Highway 20, troopers said.

The driver, Donald Johnson, was taken to St. Charles Bend by Bend Fire ambulance with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. They added that witnesses said the driver had stopped or hesitated while crossing the highway.

His passenger, Julia Johnson, 77, also was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was listed in good condition, according to a house supervisor.