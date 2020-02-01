Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
today at 12:45 am
Published 12:44 am

Driver seriously injured in Hwy. 20-Cooley Road crash

Hwy. 20 Cooley Road crash 1-31
Tyson Beauchemin/KTVZ
Police on scene of crash at Hwy. 20 and Cooley Road in Bend Friday evening

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An 89-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 at the intersection with Cooley Road on the north side of Bend, Oregon State Police reported.

Around 6:15 p.m., a blue Toyota Tercel was crossing the highway on Cooley Road when it was struck on the driver's side by a silver Jeep Wrangler heading west on Highway 20, troopers said.

The driver, Donald Johnson, was taken to St. Charles Bend by Bend Fire ambulance with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. They added that witnesses said the driver had stopped or hesitated while crossing the highway.

His passenger, Julia Johnson, 77, also was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was listed in good condition, according to a house supervisor.

Bend / Central Oregon / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply