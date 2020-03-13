Driver cited, 3 injured in head-on crash east of Bend

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend man was cited for driving without a license or insurance Friday after a head-on crash east of Bend that sent both drivers and a passenger to the hospital, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies said.

County 911 dispatchers received a report just after noon about the head-on crash on Alfalfa Market Road, just west of Dodds Road, Lt. Mike Biondi said.

Several deputies, as well as Bend and Alfalfa firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, finding a white 2018 Ford Escape blocking the eastbound lane and a blue 2000 Dodge Dakota pickup on the eastbound shoulder.

Paramedics treated the pickup driver, Jason Petersen, 34, of Bend, and car's driver, John Kelley, 53, of Bend, as well as Petersen's passenger, Dana Hill, 30, and took them to St. Charles Bend with non-life-threatening injuries, Biondi said.

An investigation determined Kelley was heading east on Alfalfa Market Road in a Deschutes County Community Development Department vehicle, when Petersen, heading west, failed to negotiate a sweeping right turn, crossed the center line and his pickup hit the car head-on.

Petersen was cited for driving with a suspended license, driving uninsured and failure to maintain a lane, Biondi said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the lieutenant. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, but that information was not known for the passenger.

The crash and investigation closed Alfalfa Market Road for about 90 minutes, Biondi said.