Sacramento man killed in Highway 97 car-semi crash

Sacramento driver died Tuesday night in collision of his car, semi-truck on Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls

OSP says car drifted into oncoming lane; crash shut highway for 3 hours

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Sacramento, California man was killed Tuesday night when his car drifted into the oncoming lanes of Highway 97 and into the path of a semi-truck north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 7:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that a Nissan Versa driven by Austin Wills, 29, of Sacramento, was heading south when it drifted into the northbound lanes and collided with a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 75-year-old Klamath Falls man.

Wills sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, troopers said. The truck driver was unhurt.

The crash closed Highway 97 for about three hours, followed by one lane reopened for another hour.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Klamath Falls Sheriff's Office, Chiloquin Fire Department and ODOT.

