Two people killed, third seriously injured in fiery Hwy. 20E head-on crash

Accidents and Crashes

BROTHERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed and a third seriously injured early Wednesday morning when an SUV driver traveled into the oncoming lane, crashed into a pickup and both vehicles burst into flames on U.S. Highway 20 east of Brothers, Oregon State Police reported Thursday.

Around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Stacey White, 39, of Lake Oswego, was at the wheel of an eastbound 2008 Saturn Vue when roadway evidence suggests she traveled, for unknown reasons, into the westbound lane near milepost 53 and struck an oncoming 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck driven by Timothy Dunn, 60, of Las Vegas, OSP Capt. Tim Fox said.

Witnesses on the scene were able to pull Dunn out of the pickup. But White and Dunn’s passenger, Brian Dunn, 31, of Portland sustained fatal injuries and died at the crash scene, Fox said.

Timothy Dunn was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend, where Fox said he was fighting life-threatening injuries.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 20E for about four hours. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.