Wash. state man drowns in Metolius River Arm of Lake Billy Chinook

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Washington state man drowned Friday afternoon in the Metolius River Arm of Lake Billy Chinook, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.

Deputies were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the scene along the river above Perry South Campground west of Culver, Adkins said.

Adkins said investigators learned that Richard Bilodeau, 73, of Maple Valley, Washington, was out on a pontoon boat with his wife and had gone swimming in the cold water when he apparently became tired.

Bilodeau tried to climb back onto the boat, Adkins said, but slipped back into the water and went under, with his wife unable to help.

The water is about 64 feet in depth in the narrow portion of the river, the sheriff said.