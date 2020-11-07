Madras woman killed, 3 people injured in Hwy. 97 head-on crash

Accidents and Crashes

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 19-year-old Madras woman was killed and three people were injured in a head-on crash late Friday night on U.S. Highway 97 in southern Jefferson County, Oregon State Police said.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded shortly before midnight Friday to the reported crash near milepost 111 north of Terrebonne, OSP Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Honda driven by a female juvenile was heading south and collided with a northbound Chevy pickup driven by a 29-year-old Redmond man. The cause of the crash is under investigation, Fox said.

The Honda’s passenger, Alisa Miller, 19, of Madras, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, he said.

Both drivers and the pickup’s passenger, a 38-year-old Redmond woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the OSP captain said.

OSP was assisted on the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County EMS and Fire District No. 1, and Redmond Fire & Rescue.