Redmond woman struck, killed by vehicle in Tetherow Crossing

Accidents and Crashes

Few details released amid active investigation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Tetherow Crossing subdivision northwest of the city, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.

Deputies and Redmond Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the reported vehicle-pedestrian crash, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The woman was found to have died from her injuries, Janes said. The driver, also a Redmond woman, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, he added.

No further information was released due to the ongoing investigation, Janes said in a news release, adding that “releasing further information could hamper the investigation."

We’ll have more details when they are available.