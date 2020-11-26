Redmond woman struck, killed by vehicle in Tetherow Crossing
Few details released amid active investigation
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Tetherow Crossing subdivision northwest of the city, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Thursday.
Deputies and Redmond Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the reported vehicle-pedestrian crash, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.
The woman was found to have died from her injuries, Janes said. The driver, also a Redmond woman, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, he added.
No further information was released due to the ongoing investigation, Janes said in a news release, adding that “releasing further information could hamper the investigation."
We’ll have more details when they are available.
