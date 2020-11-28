Coast Guard suspends search for man swept away by surf on N. Oregon coast

Accidents and Crashes

PORTLAND (AP) — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Portland-area man who was swept away while crabbing in a bay on the northern Oregon coast.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two people, 53-year-old Srun Hong and 41-year-old Lyda Hong of Fairview, had been crabbing Friday when their small inflatable boat with an electric motor capsized in heavy surf at the mouth of Netarts Bay.

Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a Coast Guard helicopter crew. Oregon State Police said she was wearing a life jacket and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned. The search was suspended Saturday.