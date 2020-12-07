Bend woman cited after pickup crashes into school bus on Reed Market Road

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman who lost control of her pickup truck on icy Reed Market Road struck a school bus Monday morning and was cited for failing to drive within the lane, police said.

Officers responded around 7:20 a.m. to the reported crash involving a Nissan pickup truck and a Bend-La Pine Schools bus on Southeast Reed Market Road and near Admiral Way, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Officers determined the pickup’s 31-year-old female driver was heading west on Reed Market when she lost control on the icy roadway and struck an oncoming school bus.

There were two adults and a child on the school bus, but none were hurt, McConkey said.,

The pickup’s driver was treated by Bend Fire & Rescue at the scene and released.

The crash blocked Reed Market Road for about an hour.

"Bend Police would like to remind our community members to slow down on the icy roadways and give yourself more time to get to your destination in a safe manner," McConkey said in a news release.