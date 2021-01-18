Young Mt. Bachelor skier seriously injured, flown to St. Charles Bend

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured while skiing at Mt. Bachelor Saturday afternoon and was flown by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend, resort officials confirmed.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded around 2:20 p.m. Saturday to the skier injury, Brand and Marketing Director Leigh Capozzi said Sunday.

“Upon assessing the skier’s injuries, Ski Patrol immediately summoned an Air Link helicopter,” the resort spokeswoman's statement said.

The injured boy was brought by ski patrol members to Mt. Bachelor’s first aid clinic, “where further life-saving care was administered by an onsite doctor and paramedics,” Capozzi said.

The helicopter took the skier to St. Charles Bend.

Capozzi declined to provide further details and referred further questions to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. But Sgt. Jayson Janes, the agency’s public information officer, told NewsChannel 21 on Monday that he was informed the agency “was not involved with this incident.”

Some recent skiers at Mt. Bachelor have reported on social media encountering icy conditions on runs from the mountain's summit.

The three-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is traditionally a busy one at the resort, though this year, COVID-19 distancing, mask and safety precautions remain in place.

We'll have more details as they become available.