Portland man dies after car plunges into Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Authorities on Sunday morning recovered the body of a Portland man who died when his car left Marine Drive and plunged into the Columbia River, police said.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash scene involving a car with only the driver inside that left the road to the north and ended up in the river.

A passer-by saw tire marks in the grass and headlights in the water and called 911, officres said, adding that there were no known witnesses to the crash itself.

The driver, identified as Eddie Larson, 48, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police said it was determined Larson was on his way to work when his car left the road and veered down a hill, across a bike path and off an embankment into the river.